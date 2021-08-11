Heat Advisory with more isolated storms this afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through 9:00 PM CDT for potentially dangerous heat index values as high as 107°. Mostly sunny skies and high humidity are expected again this afternoon with pop-up downpours and isolated storms, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.

Storms will wrap up after sunset leaving us partly cloudy and muggy, morning temps will be warm in the middle 70s. Another HEAT ADVISORY is in place for Thursday with the heat index again approaching 106° at times. Heat safety will be very important over the next several days, please make sure you are staying hydrated, taking some breaks from strenuous activities or working outside, and be sure to check on elderly neighbors and pets. More isolated to widely scattered storms will develop Thursday afternoon.

The forecast will repeat itself for Friday with sunny skies and high humidity, storms on Friday afternoon will likely be a bit more scattered to numerous in nature. We will be closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Fred over the next several days, the current forecast track will keep the center of the storm to our east. However, we will continue to see a stream of Gulf moisture stream into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. This moisture and hot temperatures will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the weekend.

Temps will fall back below average for next week with highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s.

