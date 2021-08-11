Florence City Schools requires masking for K-6 only; 7-12 recommended

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As a way to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, Florence City Schools is requiring masks for students in all K-6 schools and strongly recommends the use of masks for grades 7-12.

According to a press release from FCS, the decision to require masks in grades K-6 was made because children under 12 cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) 2021-2022 Back to School Guidance Toolkit states if students are masked and properly distanced, asymptomatic students do not have to be sent home from school if they are exposed to the virus. Officials with FCS also say they will follow ADPH guidelines in their toolkit for contact tracing in schools.

Masks must be worn by everyone inside any K-6 school except when students are involved in physical activity or eating. Masks are not required outside of the school building.

On the other hand, masks are strongly recommended but not required for grades 7-12 and contact tracing protocols will be in place. Parents or guardians will be notified if their student is a close contact of a person who tests positive for COVID-19.

“If the health circumstances change at grades 7- 12, we will come back to the table and make whatever changes necessary to keep our students in school and put additional measures in place to prevent further spread,” said FCS Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.

Florence City’s first day back is August 19.

