Family Medicine Lakeside North sees increase in COVID testing, low vaccinations

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every Alabama county is at high risk for COVID-19 transmission right now.

There are 2,200 people being treated for the virus in hospitals statewide.

Health officials in Marshall County say of the people getting tested for COVID-19, more are testing positive than negative. They have been busy testing people for the virus at Family Medicine Lakeside North for the last two weeks.

“Before, at the beginning of July, there were people who would trickle in about 20 to 30 people wanting to be tested throughout the day. Now, we’re seeing about 40, 60, sometimes 70 people wanting to be tested through the day,” said Family Medicine Physician Hayley Gates.

Gates said the vast majority are people who are symptomatic or have been exposed by someone.

Gates said those numbers are concerning because not many people are getting vaccinated.

“I think the goal would have been an uprise in people getting vaccinated at this point, but we haven’t really seen that as much. I know a lot of people have been asking people to get vaccinated and talking to their healthcare provider, but we really haven’t seen that many people,” said Gates.

To help reduce the spread, workers at the clinic administer the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week.

Gates said she wants people to know that vaccines are safe and can prevent people from death.

“We know that we are seeing patients who are having less serious illness when they contract the virus no matter what variant that might be. We also are seeing fewer who are requiring hospitalizations that have been vaccinated and we are also seeing fewer deaths in patients that have been vaccinated,” said Gates.

Currently, there are 31 positive COVID patients at Marshall Medical Centers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.