Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Durst testifies about happy life before wife’s disappearance
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Lt. Gov. Hochul: 'I am prepared'
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Albertville Police searching for man who assaulted woman, kidnapping baby