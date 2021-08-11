Decatur police investigating man hit, killed by a train

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night.

Officers say at 6:49 p.m., they responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a train under the overpass at Beltline Road near Veterans Drive. Police say the man was dead upon arrival.

There are no further details at this time as this is an ongoing investgiation.

