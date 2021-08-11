Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who spent 20 years working for Daikin-America in Decatur is dead after he was exposed to a dangerous chemical.

Officials with the company confirmed Wesley Rusk died from complications of the chemical exposure. He was being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center when he died.

WAFF is told Wesley’s exposure occurred in an outside area of the plant where various chemicals are processed. Since then, Daiken has implemented additional measures to help ensure the health and safety of its employees as officials continue to investigate this case.

Grief counselors are available at the plant for anyone who wishes to speak to them. Daikin’s Human Resources department is also available to anyone needing assistance.

At this time, it has not been released what the chemical was that killed Rusk or if anyone else was exposed. WAFF has reached out about these questions and will continue to investigate.

