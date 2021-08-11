Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

City planners look to add first response facilities in west Huntsville

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Growth in population translates to more services needed. That’s the focus for Huntsville City leaders when it comes to more emergency response facilities on the west side of the city.

Mayor Tommy Battle hopes in the next 2-3 years, a new fire station and new police precinct will be established in West Huntsville.

He says pinpointing the new locations will be mostly based on population density. But, the city is also tracking response times to gauge locations as well.

”We have been tracking response times for probably 20 years. That’s what tells us what we need to do and how we need to react to different areas,” says Battle.

“When we don’t have calls from an area. That means you are doing a pretty good job. But, you still have to make sure you have the capacity to do that. The capacity to have good response times in those areas.”

Mayor Battle says that as soon as these new facilities are built, they will already begin planning for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide
Austin Kolle was charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in a...
Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle arrested on DUI charge
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Justin Norfleet, 25, is currently facing four felony charges
Man accused of rape, kidnapping after police say he posed as a ride-share driver

Latest News

Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Family Medicine Lakeside North
Family Medicine Lakeside North sees increase in COVID testing, low vaccinations
Overgrown grass around Decatur Housing Authority causing problems
Overgrown grass around Decatur Housing Authority causing problems
Supporting family, friends impacted by Madison County murder-suicide, Masking policies,...
Tuesday night's newscast at 10