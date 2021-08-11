City planners look to add first response facilities in west Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Growth in population translates to more services needed. That’s the focus for Huntsville City leaders when it comes to more emergency response facilities on the west side of the city.

Mayor Tommy Battle hopes in the next 2-3 years, a new fire station and new police precinct will be established in West Huntsville.

He says pinpointing the new locations will be mostly based on population density. But, the city is also tracking response times to gauge locations as well.

”We have been tracking response times for probably 20 years. That’s what tells us what we need to do and how we need to react to different areas,” says Battle.

“When we don’t have calls from an area. That means you are doing a pretty good job. But, you still have to make sure you have the capacity to do that. The capacity to have good response times in those areas.”

Mayor Battle says that as soon as these new facilities are built, they will already begin planning for more.

