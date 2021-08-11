Deals
Boaz City Schools welcomes students back for 2021-2022 school year on staggered schedule

By Kellie Miller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday is the first day of class for students in Boaz City Schools. The district decided to begin the 2021-2022 school year on a staggered schedule to help with social distancing and to let teachers and students get to know each other better.

Group 1 students (last name A-L) start classes Wednesday. Group 2 students (last name M-Z) start classes Thursday. On Friday, all students will be in their classes for traditional learning.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place and specific guidelines can be found here: Boaz City Schools’ Path to Reopening Schools Plan 2021-2022. At this time, all students and staff are required to wear a mask inside buildings and on buses.

Ashley Walls, Director of Teaching and Learning for Boaz City Schools said a major goal this year is to ensure students are on track. She said teachers closely evaluated where students left off last year and nailed down what they need to focus on this year.

“What is the most important thing we need to make sure our kids know and are able to show us how to do via the skills,” Walls said. “So we talked about that at all of our grade levels; in reading, math, social studies, science and all of our specialty areas. What is that critical skill that we want our kids to be able to do and how will we be able to show that in terms of proficiency.”

Students in grades nine through twelve also have the option to enroll in the district’s virtual school. It is application-based only. Families are asked to contact the Boaz High School administration for a copy of the virtual school application.

