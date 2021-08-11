Athens-Limestone Hospital changes visitation guidelines due to COVID-19
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital is making changes to its visitation policy as COVID numbers continue to rise.
According to a release from the hospital, the new changes go into effect August 10.
To enter Athens-Limestone facilities guests must:
- Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID
- Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell
- Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days
- Check-in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check-in with the nurse’s station before entering the patient room
- Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently
To keep you informed:
- When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person (16 years of age or older). Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact if requested.
- Virtual visitation is available
- The patient will provide an account number for identification so communication can take place between hospital staff and family members
Restricted visitation:
