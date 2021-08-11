Athens-Limestone Hospital changes visitation guidelines due to COVID-19

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital is making changes to its visitation policy as COVID numbers continue to rise.

According to a release from the hospital, the new changes go into effect August 10.

To enter Athens-Limestone facilities guests must:

Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID

Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days

Check-in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check-in with the nurse’s station before entering the patient room

Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently

To keep you informed:

When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person (16 years of age or older). Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact if requested.

Virtual visitation is available

The patient will provide an account number for identification so communication can take place between hospital staff and family members

Restricted visitation:

