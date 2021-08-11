Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Albertville Police searching for man accused of assault, kidnapping

Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby(Albertville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville police are searching for one man after he assaulted a woman and kidnapped her baby on Wednesday.

According to the Albertville Police Department, Armando Garcia Morales forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Horton Road at approximately 4:36 a.m. Officers say the suspect physically assaulted a female victim and took her 11-month old child from the residence.

Authorities determined that the victim and Morales had a previous relationship and had a child together. However, officers say the 11-month old did not belong to Morales.

Morales called the victim’s cellphone while officers were still on the scene and told the victim where her child was located. Officers found the child safe.

The suspect then located the victim later in the day and ran into the victim’s car while she was driving. No injures were reported from the incident.

Police officers have issued warrants for Morales’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens

Latest News

Huntsville and Madison County Officials update the latest on COVID-19
Huntsville Hospital leaders say COVID patients are getting younger and younger
Huntsville Hospital re-opening community vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park
Masking in Schools: Albertville City Schools to require masks
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 619K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases