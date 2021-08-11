Albertville Police searching for man accused of assault, kidnapping

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville police are searching for one man after he assaulted a woman and kidnapped her baby on Wednesday.

According to the Albertville Police Department, Armando Garcia Morales forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Horton Road at approximately 4:36 a.m. Officers say the suspect physically assaulted a female victim and took her 11-month old child from the residence.

Authorities determined that the victim and Morales had a previous relationship and had a child together. However, officers say the 11-month old did not belong to Morales.

Morales called the victim’s cellphone while officers were still on the scene and told the victim where her child was located. Officers found the child safe.

The suspect then located the victim later in the day and ran into the victim’s car while she was driving. No injures were reported from the incident.

Police officers have issued warrants for Morales’ arrest.

