Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Albertville Police searching for man who assaulted woman, kidnapping baby

Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby(Albertville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville police are searching for one man after he assaulted a woman and kidnapped her baby on Wednesday.

According to the Albertville Police Department, Armando Garcia Morales forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Horton Road at approximately 4:36 a.m. Officers say the suspect physically assaulted a female victim and took her 11-month old child from the residence.

Authorities determined that the victim and Morales had a previous relationship and had a child together. However, officers say the 11-month old did not belong to Morales.

Morales called the victim’s cellphone while officers were still on the scene and told the victim where her child was located. Officers found the child safe.

The suspect then located the victim later in the day and ran into the victim’s car while she was driving. No injures were reported from the incident.

Police officers have issued warrants for Morales’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash

Latest News

Wednesday's Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials discuss latest on COVID-19
Jason Cardwell arrested and charged with murder.
Police arrest, charge Rainsville man with murder
Joshua James
New charges filed against Joshua James
Pammie Jimmar
Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president