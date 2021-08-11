Deals
Alabama hospitals admit 115 more COVID-19 patients as total rises to 2,371

Alabama's hospitals are in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations not seen since the start of the year, before vaccinations were widely available.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported another 115 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,371 inpatients.

The last time the state’s hospitals saw that many people being treated for the disease of Jan. 21 when there were 3,170.

Alabama’s hospitalization rate has skyrocketed over the last month, up 1,225% since July 3. Doctors and nurses have seen more than 920 new admissions just since the start of August with ADPH data showing no sign of declines.

While Alabama remains below its record of 3,084 inpatients, set back on Jan. 11, the pace at which hospitalizations have increased in this latest surge has been “unprecedented,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris recently said.

Alabama COVID-19 data as of Aug. 11, 2021.
Alabama COVID-19 data as of Aug. 11, 2021.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Other states are seeing hospitals that have reached breaking points. In Jackson, Mississippi, WLBT-TV reports the University of Mississippi Medical Center is once again setting up a mobile, makeshift hospital in a parking garage. In Louisiana, some hospitals are starting to turn away people with life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks or strokes.

ADPH reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. A total of 70,784 tests have been conducted over the past seven days with 17,034 having positive results. That means Alabama remains among the nation’s states with the highest positive percentage test rates at 24%. During the previous surge, the rate peaked at 22%, according to the ADPH.

And though vaccination rates have increased, Alabama continues to trail the nation with just 34% of residents fully vaccinated.

The state confirmed 41 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 11,689.

