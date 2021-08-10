Deals
Volunteer High School on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting people not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless they have an emergency due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County School officials confirmed Volunteer High School is on lockdown Tuesday morning.

LIVE: Volunteer High Lockdown Update

Update on Volunteer High School after placed on lockdown for a person with a gun reported on campus https://bit.ly/3ivUTHj

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown around 8 a.m. after reports of a person on campus with a gun.

Officials with Hawkins County EMS Ambulance Services confirmed multiple ambulances are on location and several patients have been transported from the scene.

Authorities confirmed they are currently on location at the high school evacuating the building. School administration staff is on location at the school. All schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, Hawkins Co. School officials reported.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials said the lockdown has been lifted at all other schools aside from Volunteer High School.

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the Hawkins Co. School District said in a statement on Facebook. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

School officials urge people not to attempt to come to the school. Parents are advised to go to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory at 399 Highway 11 W for reunification. Students are being transported by bus to the reunification site. Parents are told to stay in their vehicle and wait for their children to be brought to them.

