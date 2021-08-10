Deals
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens

Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski(Athens Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were arrested after police had a warrant out for their arrest for allegedly beating someone with a pipe.

Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski were arrested on warrants for second-degree assault. The warrant was issued after a fight on July 28 at the Athens Recreation Center. Police say the victim was hit with what appeared to be a pipe.

According to the report, the victim had numerous bumps and bruises.

Both suspects were booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

