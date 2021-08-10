Deals
Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT
Quiet across the Valley this AM with muggy temperatures. Currently in the 70s, we will see temperatures quickly climb throughout the late morning hours.

Humidity will be a factor today with feels like temps in the triple digits. Highs will range in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers and storms move across the Valley again this afternoon and evening.

The heat streak and stormy afternoons continue throughout most of the workweek with temperatures in the 90s and rain chances every day.

Keeping an eye on the tropics with the possibility of Fred forming in the next several days… we will keep you up to date.

