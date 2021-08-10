Deals
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Update (August 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m.): Police Chief Ricky Terry said Sheffield Police are now investigating this death as a homicide.

“The death investigation has turned into a homicide,” Terry said.

According to the Sheffield Police Department, Laventrice Deshaw Johnson turned himself in on August 8 in connection to this investigation. The 23-year-old from Muscle Shoals is being charged with capital murder. Johnson is currently housed in the Colbert County Jail with no bond.

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Laventrice Deshaw Johnson(Sheffield Police)

On August 7, officers responded to a scene involving a vehicle accident near 17th Street. The Sheffield Police Department found Jerry Karl Ricks, 42 of Sheffield, dead in the front seat of the vehicle. According to the report issued on Tuesday, two bullet holes were found in the car’s windshield. One of the rounds struck the victim in the head.

No motive is known at this time.

Original: Officers responded to a man who was found dead in his car on Saturday.

According to Sheffield Police, one man was found dead in his car on the corner of East Avalon and 17th Street. This incident is currently under investigation by Sheffield and Tuscumbia Police Departments.

