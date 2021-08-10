Students at Athens City Schools return to class Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! Tomorrow, August 11th, is the first day of school for students at Athens City School.

Masks are required to kick off the school year, both on the bus and when inside an Athens City School.

If you don’t want your child back in the class, you can enroll in virtual learning.

”We have Athens Renaissance School which is a virtual and blended opportunity for parents who decide that is the best route for their student. We do have that option, and they can apply on the Athens City School website,” said Superintendent Beth Patton.

The virtual school starts next Monday, so if you don’t want your kid back in these classrooms, you only have a couple more days to apply.

If you’re looking for a job, leaders at Athens City School are looking for you.

They’ve hired about 90 new employees, but there are still some job openings.

“We always need bus drivers, cafeteria workers, we need substitute teachers,” said Patton.

The school district is getting bigger. They’ve added two kindergarten teachers. Next month, they’ll break ground for a new school.

“We’re just about to build a new school. We’re so excited. it will be the new I academy at Athens Elementary School. We had started this before COVID originally hit and had to put it off, so the board signed last night with a construction team and we’re so ready to get started,” said Patton.

Construction will also start in January to add an athletic facility. The school district bought the old Recreation Center from the city.

