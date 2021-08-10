Protection order could have sped up legal process in Madison County murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 10-year-old Tate Buening was killed by his father, Brian Buening in his Harvest home on Friday. WAFF is told Brian then turned the gun on himself.

READ MORE:

That murder-suicide happening just days before a custody hearing which was scheduled for today.

According to court documents, Tate’s mother filed an emergency motion to suspend visitation to his father.

In the motion, Kayla White says her ex-husband Brian was extremely violent and even threatened to kill her. Also, saying that Brian suffered from depression, PTSD, and attempted suicide before.

She posted on Facebook that the legal system failed her.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services Assistant Executive Director, Stephany McTarsney says these situations have been on the rise since the pandemic. She says a protection order would have sped up the legal process.

“If we feel like a child is in danger or something like that we are talking at a maximum probably 3 days. So if you come to us on a Monday and you are worried about your child on a Friday then we can have something in place before that Friday,” says McTarsney.

McTarsney says if you are in danger call the crisis services hotline. That number is 1-800-650-6522.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.