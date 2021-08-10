Deals
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a boat crash that killed one man over the weekend in Jackson County.

James Ray Blair, 52, of Dutton was killed when his 1973 fishing boat was hit by a commercial towing boat operated by Inland Marine Service just before 9 p.m. Saturday, August 7th.

It happened just north of the Alabama 117 (Snodgrass) Bridge near Stevenson on the Tennessee River in Jackson County. Two passengers in the fishing boat were also injured and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are investigating the fatal crash. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stevenson Police Department and other agencies assisted on the scene. Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.

