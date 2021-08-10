Moulton Elementary School principal shares hopes and excitement for first day back

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Lawrence County Schools will be back for the new school year Tuesday. Staff is working hard to make this year as normal and safe as possible, and it’s the first day back in over a year for some students.

Kendra Parker has been at Moulton Elementary for almost 20 years, but this year is her first year as the school principal. Parker says teachers have been hard at work preparing for the big day, and each day, the classrooms become more and more alive.

“You can truly tell that it comes from their heart. They want to give their kids the best they have and start the year off great,” said Parker.

Masks are not required but are recommended for Lawrence County Schools. After more than a year of incredible challenges for educators, students, and parents, Parker is hoping the upcoming year is as normal as possible.

“Staying healthy is our top priority. We want to do everything that we can to keep them safe and healthy and keep them in school. That’s our goal,” said Parker.

Parker’s hope for the first day of school is that students will simply enjoy it.

“Is that the kids just have the best day ever. That they are excited to go home and tell their parents about their teachers that they’ve met, their classmates that they’ve met,” said Parker.

Parker says students having the best day ever is the goal of the teachers too.

