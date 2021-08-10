Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Austin Kolle was charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in a...
Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle arrested on DUI charge
Huntsville Hospital is gearing up to make some changes.
Huntsville Hospital President on updated visitation, elective surgery, policies
Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide

Latest News

This school year will undoubtedly be an unusual one for kids.
Masks to be required in Boaz City Schools starting Wednesday
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Rising middle schooler wants COVID vaccination for 12th birthday
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Raw: Residents evacuate Miami condo