Masks to be required in Boaz City Schools starting Wednesday

This school year will undoubtedly be an unusual one for kids.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A mask mandate has been issued for students and staff inside buildings and buses at Boaz City Schools.

According to a statement released from BCS, the masks mandate will go into effect on Wednesday, August 11 and will be effective through Friday, September 3. The school system said they will reevaluate the situation before the deadline to determine if masks will continue to be required.

This mandate comes after the Alabama Department of Public health released new guidance for schools.

“Our job is to provide a learning environment that is as safe as possible for our students,” said Superintendent G. Todd Haynie.

See the full statement below:

