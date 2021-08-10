Deals
Marshall Medical Centers update visitation guidelines due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall Medical Centers has updated its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital is on the “Red Level” due to the high transmission risk of the virus. The policy update includes masks to be worn at all times and inpatients with COVID-19 are allowed one visitor per day.

According to Marshall Medical Centers, when hospitals are in “Red Level”, visitors must remain in a designated area only and hallway travel is permitted to and from a patient’s room.

Read more on the updated visitation guidelines:

