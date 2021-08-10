Marshall County Schools prepare for new school year

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, students and staff at Marshall County Schools will start the new school year with the option to wear masks.

Students in grades 9-12 can select between online or traditional learning.

Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said her main priority is, for those learning on-campus, to keep as many students in the classroom as possible. She said students identified as having close contact with a positive COVID-19 case will be notified by the school and will have to quarantine for 14 days.

“Now, parents should be notified by ADPH of their requirement and according to the CDC and individual who is fully vaccinated will be identified as a close contact or have to quarantine unless they are showing symptoms,” said Dr. Wigley.

Dr. Wigley said she is grateful for her returning teachers and welcomes her new employees, but there are some staffing shortages.

“Our administrators have worked hard to replace some teachers even though we have a teacher shortage. Also, we have a shortage of substitute bus drivers and substitute teachers for the classroom. We are starting out very thin on that and would love to encourage anyone to sign up for that,” said Dr. Wigley.

There will be a nurse on each school campus, and hand sanitizing stations and equipment will be available.

