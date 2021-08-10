Marshall County, Franklin County Schools start Tuesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Marshall and Franklin counties will be boarding the bus for the first day of school Tuesday morning.

WAFF 48 talked with the superintendent of both districts. They tell us the goal is to give students as normal of a school year as possible. Masks will be optional at both districts, except they are required on buses.

In Marshall County, the district has installed 850 HVAC units throughout the district. Leaders from both districts say strict cleaning protocols are in place.

Greg Hamilton, superintendent of Franklin County Schools says he will keep a close eye on the pandemic.

“The Franklin County School System is trying to get to as close to normal as we can. We will review our data each and every day and if there’s a reason we need to make a change we will do so. Our teachers have worked very hard, as well as our administrators and all of our employees this summer getting things ready for the school year,” Hamilton said.

But the virus isn’t the only concern.

Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley says it’s been a struggle to get a full staff.

“Our administrators have worked hard to replace some teachers even though we have a teacher shortage. Also, we have a shortage of substitute bus drivers and substitute teachers for the classroom. We are starting out very thin,” Wigley said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.