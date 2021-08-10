Lawrence County man hit, killed while sitting in the road

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has fatally injured a pedestrian from Moulton early Tuesday morning.

According to ALEA, 28-year-old Matthew Blocker died after he was struck by a 2005 Ford Focus on August 10. Blocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 5:24 a.m. approximately five miles south of Moulton on Lawrence County 214. WAFF is told 58-year-old Francis Osborn was operating the Ford Focus at the time of the crash.

There are no further details at this time as this crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.