Jackson County Commission approves work on county roads through the Rebuild Alabama Act

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Tired of bumpy rides throughout Jackson County? Several county roads are soon getting an upgrade!

The $800,000 needed to fix the roads is now available through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Commissioners approved work to be done on County Road 83 and County Road 96. In addition, $400,000 will be used to fix County Road 75 and County Road 88.

Commissioners said these roads receive a lot of traffic and need repairs.

“There are 1,846 vehicles used daily on all of them, and those are the roads that are getting used the most,” said Jason Venable, county commissioner.

There were other county roads on the list, but commissioners said they will work on those after the budget is complete.

