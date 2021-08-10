Hartselle City Schools successful first day back - even the students agree

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday was the first day back to school for some Hartselle City Schools students. School leaders and students alike say it was a success!

Only about half of the students went back Monday and the other half will have their first day Tuesday. School officials say this process worked out really well in the past.

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones says this process was implemented last year due to COVID, and the teachers really liked the staggered start because it gives them a chance to get to know the students and make a connection with them before they all get back together.

Jones says overall, the first day of school went really well. Crestline Elementary School first-grade teacher Olivia Gillette says today was a great first day experience, and her students are so happy to be back together.

”They have been extremely excited. Really not too many timid, shy kids in my class especially. They’ve loved seeing their friends being back together, playing together,” said Gillette.

Crestline Elementary first-grade student Avery Hernandez says she had a good day and she loves her teacher.

“It’s awesome and I like it and my teacher’s very, very, very nice,” said Hernandez.

Hartselle Junior High School eighth-grader Tex Hanners says the first day went great, and every precaution the school had worked out well.

“The teachers are great. Everyone’s just amazing,” said Hanners.

The first day that all of the Hartselle City Schools students will be back is on Wednesday.

