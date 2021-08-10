Get ready to eat during Huntsville Restaurant Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you love good food? Of course, you do! So, get excited for Huntsville’s restaurant week to kick off.

Every August, restaurants all over the Rocket City have special menus to showcase their tastiest foods and best deals. Restaurant week lasts a total of 10 days so you have plenty of time to try a handful of different places.

While it’s called Huntsville restaurant week, businesses in the county and city of Madison are also participating.

This is a great time to visit some new places you’ve been dying to try while also supporting local businesses. If you aren’t comfortable dining in, many participating restaurants also have takeout specials.

Some places already advertising their special menus are Commerce Kitchen, Pan e Vino, Church Street Wine Shop, Good Company Cafe, New South Hot Dog and Sushi and many more.

You can check out all the restaurants participating on the Huntsville Restaurant Week website, linked here.

