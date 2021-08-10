Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Get ready to eat during Huntsville Restaurant Week

Items from Commerce Kitchen and Canadian Bakin
Items from Commerce Kitchen and Canadian Bakin(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you love good food? Of course, you do! So, get excited for Huntsville’s restaurant week to kick off.

Every August, restaurants all over the Rocket City have special menus to showcase their tastiest foods and best deals. Restaurant week lasts a total of 10 days so you have plenty of time to try a handful of different places.

While it’s called Huntsville restaurant week, businesses in the county and city of Madison are also participating.

This is a great time to visit some new places you’ve been dying to try while also supporting local businesses. If you aren’t comfortable dining in, many participating restaurants also have takeout specials.

Some places already advertising their special menus are Commerce Kitchen, Pan e Vino, Church Street Wine Shop, Good Company Cafe, New South Hot Dog and Sushi and many more.

You can check out all the restaurants participating on the Huntsville Restaurant Week website, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide
Austin Kolle was charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in a...
Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle arrested on DUI charge
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Justin Norfleet, 25, is currently facing four felony charges
Man accused of rape, kidnapping after police say he posed as a ride-share driver

Latest News

One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash
If you don’t want your child back in the class, you can enroll in virtual learning.
Students at Athens City Schools return to class Wednesday
Changing guidance: Muscle Shoals City Schools to require masks
Lawrence County man hit, killed while sitting in the road