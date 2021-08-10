Changing guidance: Muscle Shoals City Schools to require masks

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals City Schools will require universal masking for anyone inside their facilities effective August 11.

According to a statement released from MSCS, the Board of Education met in a special meeting to consider the changes on Tuesday morning. This mandate comes after health officials recommended universal masking in schools.

The school system said the mandate will be effective through Tuesday, September 14, unless otherwise continued by the Board.

“Our sincere hope is that the masking requirement is temporary and that we can return to masks preferred in the near future,” said Muscle Shoals City Schools.

