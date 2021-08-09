Deals
Yedla Hotels, Huntsville Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to get vaccinated? Yedla Hotels announced they are partnering with Huntsville Hospital to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the North Alabama community.

According to Yedla Hotels, the first dose of the vaccine will be administered on August 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The second dose will be administered September 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will be held at AC Hotel in downtown Huntsville. A valid form of ID or birth certificate will be required at the event.

Yedla Hotels says, guardians or parents must be present to sign legal consent for anyone under the age of 14.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

