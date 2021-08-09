TPD: 2 men broke into Tuscaloosa motel room, both in custody after standoff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two man have been taken into custody in Tuscaloosa after officers said the men broke into a room early Monday morning.

One of the men barricaded himself in the room for hours. Tuscaloosa Police Department investigators and the TPD Special Response Team successfully ended the standoff at Motel 6.

The break-in happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. The standoff went on for hours.

Officers said a dog that belonged to the people who were staying in the room attacked one of the intruders. Officers said the other suspect shot the dog. No one else was hurt. No word on the dog’s condition.

