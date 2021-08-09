Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

TPD: 2 men broke into Tuscaloosa motel room, both in custody after standoff

Motel room standoff
Motel room standoff(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two man have been taken into custody in Tuscaloosa after officers said the men broke into a room early Monday morning.

One of the men barricaded himself in the room for hours. Tuscaloosa Police Department investigators and the TPD Special Response Team successfully ended the standoff at Motel 6.

The break-in happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. The standoff went on for hours.

Officers said a dog that belonged to the people who were staying in the room attacked one of the intruders. Officers said the other suspect shot the dog. No one else was hurt. No word on the dog’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash victims identified
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
Police lights.
One man killed in early morning two-vehicle crash on Highway 72
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide
Athens City Hall closed to the public
Homicide investigation underway in DeKalb County
Homicide investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 612K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Billy Dwight Carter
Jackson County man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Stevenson
Yedla Hotels, Huntsville Hospital hosting vaccine clinic
Yedla Hotels, Huntsville Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
43-year-old Decatur man killed on I-65 following accident