Sunday is the deadline to sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - If you want to sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange, time is running out.

A special enrollment period ends on Sunday, Aug. 15. Even if you signed up during open enrollment last fall, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says try again.

Because of changes made with the signing of the American Rescue Plan, more Americans are eligible for lower or even no premium. Click here to see if you’ll be able to save money with the changes.

“You may be pleasantly surprised by how much more you can get for less money. So, don’t wait. There’s only a week left. After Aug. 15, if you find out you could’ve saved, you can’t go into the website and try to make a change because it’s special enrollment period. It expires,” explained Becerra.

For more information, log on to healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.

If you need help signing up, you can find a certified navigator nearby.

