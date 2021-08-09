Deals
Quiet across the Valley this morning with muggy temperatures

By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Temperatures are in the 70s as we start our Monday. These will quickly climb throughout the late morning hours.

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW

Humidity will be a factor today with feels like temps hovering near or in the triple digits. Highs will range in the upper 80s and lower 90s depending on storms. Afternoon showers and storms may put a bit of a damper on temperatures late this afternoon.

The heat streak and stormy afternoons continue throughout most of the work week with temperatures in the 90s and rain chances every day.

The extended forecast shows a little break from the heat by next week, but until then stay hydrated and safe.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Today
Monday Morning Forecast