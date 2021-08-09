Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle faces DUI charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash involving a Madison County deputy’s vehicle is causing some traffic delays in Huntsville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. when a driver ran into the back of the deputy’s vehicle on North Memorial Parkway near Wheeler Avenue.

The driver who hit the deputy’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The driver’s identity has not been released, but officials with Huntsville police confirm it was a male. Officials tell WAFF the deputy was not injured during the accident.

Authorities say once the driver is cleared from the hospital, he will be booked on a DUI charge.

