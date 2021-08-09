Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle arrested on DUI charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash involving a Madison County deputy’s vehicle is causing some traffic delays in Huntsville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. when Austin Kolle, 29, ran into the back of the deputy’s vehicle on North Memorial Parkway near Wheeler Avenue.

Kolle was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He was then arrested and charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Officials tell WAFF the deputy was not injured during the accident.

