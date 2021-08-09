Deals
Money on the table for Jackson County business owners

(Source: Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for small business owners who could use some financial help in Jackson County!

Jackson County Commissioners have $200,000 to give out. That’s why they have created the Small Business Grant Application.

Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants who are chosen by a review panel made up of several community partners.

While grants will be given to selected applicants, an application doesn’t guarantee money. Applications will also undergo a brief underwriting process, as a federal requirement.

Applications are open through August 23rd. Details on how to apply, and the link to the application page can be found on the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce website, linked here.

