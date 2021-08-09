Deals
Jackson County man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Stevenson

Billy Dwight Carter
Billy Dwight Carter(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in Stevenson Saturday night.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson and Hollywood Police Department’s responded to a shooting on County Road 287 at approximately 10:30 p.m on August 7. When authorities arrived at the scene the victim, 40-year-old James Jeremy Owens was found with one or more gunshot wounds.

Ownes was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was listed in critical but stable condition. Deputies said an immediate search was conducted for the suspect after the shooting.

On August 9 32-year-old Billy Dwight Carter turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail where he is charged with attempted murder. His bond has not been set, according to the JCSO.

This shooting is under investigation.

