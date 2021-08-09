The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run stays virtual in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prepare those running shoes for October! The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in 2021 and will take place virtually mirroring the 2020 event.

Out of caution for all Ribbon Run participants, volunteers and spectators, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation team announced the decision Monday to once again hold the race virtually. Registration and fundraising will be available online for this year’s race.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation wrote the following in today’s update: “The choice to stay virtual for 2021 is true to the heart of Ribbon Run, as we rally together to help and heal women diagnosed with cancer across North Alabama. It is our responsibility to ensure this community stays safe and healthy. That priority is only elevated when a vulnerable population is involved. The majority of Ribbon Run participants personally know someone who is currently battling cancer or who is a cancer survivor – and many are survivors themselves. Each of those survivors and lives was thought of when making the decision to do what is ultimately safest for them.”

The support received in 2020 enabled Huntsville Hospital Foundation to purchase new 3D mammography + biopsy equipment that helps tens of thousands of women each year at the Huntsville Hospital Breast Center.

Registration and event details will be shared soon on the WAFF website, Foundation’s Facebook page and on huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.

