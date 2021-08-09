Lauderdale County Schools determined to provide consistent school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Schools head back to the classroom Monday morning for the start of a new school year! School

Officials say they have decided to foster a sense of positivity and determination. They say they feel committed as ever to provide a consistent school year that is traditional as possible

”This school year is going to be one that is going to be unlike any other. I think it has brought a sense of confidence in a lot of teachers because the past two years if we have learned anything about teachers it is we can persevere and we can do anything,” says Elizabeth Wade Special Education Teacher at Central School.

Although everyone wanted to leave COVID in the dust, Rogers High School principal, Dr. Sabrina Malone says the school district is focusing on making it the best year possible.

“All summer we have wondered if we are going to have more of a normal year. I am at a new campus and we have been doing a lot of work, lots of things to make this a happy place for our students,” says Dr. Malone.

For those that did not want to attend in person, the district does provide a virtual academy. However, enrollment is now closed. But, the decision to mask up remains an option.

“The mask policy is this year we are highly recommending mask. We are following the CDC recommendations and Alabama Department of Health recommendations. We are not mandating masks. We are highly recommending them indoors and inside our buildings.”

Due to growth and turnover, the school district hired over 100 employees to ensure the success of the students.

“I think that speaks volumes for our board and for the administrators that have done that work all summer to prepare for our classrooms and kids to come back to school.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.