Heat Advisory through most of north Alabama this week

By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT
Heat Advisory through Thursday afternoon for all areas of north Alabama except DeKalb and Jackson counties.

This advisory also includes areas in Middle Tennessee from Lynchburg to the west. Expect feels like temperatures to reach 100 degrees by 11 a.m. the next two mornings. The feels like temperatures will rise to or exceed 105 during the early afternoon hours. Isolated afternoon storms remain possible but that chance is now 30%.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Friday through Sunday. This should break the heat some but highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The tropics continue to heat up as well. We are tracking the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone number six. This area is near San Juan and tracking WNW at 17mph. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred. The current forecast track takes it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Depending on the track we could have heavy rain over the Tennessee Valley later next week.

You can track the latest with our First Alert Weather App. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

