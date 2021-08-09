Deals
Hartselle City Schools focusing on positive heading into new school year

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle City Schools is one of several school districts across the Tennessee valley that is kicking off the start of a new school year on August 9.

Hartselle High School Principal, Brad Cooper, says the more the school district can get back to normal the happier everyone will be, but they are still making sure everyone stays safe. As of now, the feedback is mostly positive.

Cooper says a lot of time and effort has gone into planning for the year. He says even within the past week, plans have changed.

Masks are recommended but not required for students headed back to the classroom. However, masks will be required on buses, and there will be extra masks provided if a child forgets theirs.

One thing returning this school year, pep rallies! Normally, students are required to attend, but this year they are optional.

Cooper says he wants to bring back more fun events for the students.

“Most importantly we are going to take care of your children. We are going to make sure we have a protocol in place to make sure the kids are safe,” says Cooper.

“We are going to provide certain areas to do that, but we also want them to know we are doing our very best to return back to normalcy and let them enjoy some of the freedoms and some of the extracurricular activities and events that are so important to us here. So, know that we are working hard and trying to protect your kids but also know we are doing our very best to let them enjoy their high school experience.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

