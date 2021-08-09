Florence officers arrest Montgomery man on obstruction, domestic assault charges
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a Montgomery man Saturday on a long list of charges including domestic assault.
Just after midnight on August 7, officers responded to a domestic call on S Fulton Street. The responding officers found two victims with cut and stab wounds at the address. Both were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
FPD identified Jeremy Hogan as a suspect after investigating the scene. According to officers, Hogan attempted to run away from the scene. Tasers were used to apprehend the suspect.
Jeremy Hogan faces the following charges:
- Obstructing domestic violence emergency call
- Third-degree assault
- Public Intoxication
- Attempting to elude a police officer
- Disorderly conduct
- Second-degree domestic assault
- Third-degree domestic assault
- Second-degree assault
- Assault with bodily fluids
He is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $51,300 bond.
