Crews battle Sunday night apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 7 Huntsville Fire units responded to a fire at 201 Rockledge Place Sunday night. That’s at the Madison Gardens Apartments in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire Marshal Don Wilkerson tells WAFF one person is being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Officials say there is heavy fire damage to one unit, and there is smoke and water damage to several units.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

