Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Crews battle Sunday night apartment fire

Madison Gardens Apartments structure fire
Madison Gardens Apartments structure fire(none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 7 Huntsville Fire units responded to a fire at 201 Rockledge Place Sunday night. That’s at the Madison Gardens Apartments in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire Marshal Don Wilkerson tells WAFF one person is being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Officials say there is heavy fire damage to one unit, and there is smoke and water damage to several units.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash victims identified
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Melissa Escamilla
Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Sheffield

Latest News

Athens City Hall closed to the public
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Heat index 100+ this week with daily storm chances
Crash victims identified
Officials identify two victims in fatal car crash