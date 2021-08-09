Deals
Back-to-Schol Block Party for a good cause

SPAN of Alabama
SPAN of Alabama(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A summer block party is always fun, but a block party for a good cause is even better! A back-to-school block party over the weekend helped to collect school supplies for kids in need.

It was held at the Huntsville restaurant, Brookins Smoken on the Go on Andrew Jackson Way in Five Points.

They collected school supplies and money for a local non-profit called SPAN of Alabama. SPAN is a group that helps local, at-risk students succeed in school and beyond.

If you want to donate school supplies or money, you can still drop them off at Brookins Smoken on the Go restaurant or at the SPAN Office of Madison County.

