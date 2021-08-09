Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Athens City Hall closed to the public

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Hall is closed to the public due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

A closure notice and a list of office numbers has been placed on City Hall doors and announced on social media and the City’s website.

The numbers for City Hall offices are:

-Mayor’s Office 256-233-8730

-Building Department 256-233-8715

-City Clerk 256-233-8720

-Business Licenses 256-233-8003

-Fire Prevention Bureau 256-233-8723

-Human Resources 256-233-8737

-One Stop Shop 256-262-1525

The scheduled Athens City Council meeting will be held Monday in Council Chambers with a work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. The building has been sanitized, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, and chairs will be socially distanced.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash victims identified
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Melissa Escamilla
Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Sheffield

Latest News

Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Heat index 100+ this week with daily storm chances
Crash victims identified
Officials identify two victims in fatal car crash
One man killed in early more car crash
One man killed in early morning car wreck