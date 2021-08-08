Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday Morning Fog
Sunday Morning Fog(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly Clear to start off your morning with temperatures in the 60s. Paired with a stagnant wind, fog has made visibility an issue mostly to the east of 65.

Highs will bounce back today thanks to a little more sunshine. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s.

We will see a few clouds throughout the day today, but for the most part remain dry.

The 90s are here to stay as we look at the extended forecast with more afternoon rain looking to settle in across North Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
Melissa Escamilla
Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre
Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County
A police car.
Death investigation underway in Sheffield

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
A brief, one day break from the humidity Sunday
The heat returns! Thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon
The heat returns in the Valley! Thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon
Radar
Saturday Morning Forecast
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend