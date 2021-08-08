Sunday Morning Forecast

Mostly Clear to start off your morning with temperatures in the 60s. Paired with a stagnant wind, fog has made visibility an issue mostly to the east of 65.

Highs will bounce back today thanks to a little more sunshine. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s.

We will see a few clouds throughout the day today, but for the most part remain dry.

The 90s are here to stay as we look at the extended forecast with more afternoon rain looking to settle in across North Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.