One man killed in early morning two-vehicle crash on Highway 72

Police lights.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Madison County has claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 35-year-old Rudy Perez, of Fort Hood, Texas was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Compass he was driving collided with a 2012 Ford Escape. ALEA said Perez was driving on the wrong side of the highway. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAFF is told the crash occurred around 3:55 a.m. on U.S. 72 at the 90 mile-marker west of Huntsville.

43-year-old Nicolas Cruz, of Huntsville, who was operating the Ford Escape, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

There are no further details at this time. This crash is under investigation.

