Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate

Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - I-565 was down to one lane on Sunday near the Memorial Parkway exit due to an 18-wheeler accident.

According to Huntsville Police, it took hours for crews to clean up debris on the road.

Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate(WAFF)

HPD said all lanes were briefly blocked to clean up the entire interstate before it reopened. Authorities are not sure what was on the roadway, but they believe it was construction material.

Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate
Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate(WAFF)

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash victims identified
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Melissa Escamilla
Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Sheffield

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Heat index 100+ this week with daily storm chances
Crash victims identified
Officials identify two victims in fatal car crash
One man killed in early more car crash
One man killed in early morning car wreck
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.