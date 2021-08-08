Lanes close on I-565 due to debris on interstate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - I-565 was down to one lane on Sunday near the Memorial Parkway exit due to an 18-wheeler accident.

According to Huntsville Police, it took hours for crews to clean up debris on the road.

HPD said all lanes were briefly blocked to clean up the entire interstate before it reopened. Authorities are not sure what was on the roadway, but they believe it was construction material.

No injuries were reported.

