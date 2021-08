RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rainsville.

Officers tell WAFF they found the body of Rickey Don Wilks near a business Friday night.

Agents say they are working to develop a suspect.

Wilks’ body is being sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This case is still under investigation.

